July 11th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! We have seen a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a few storms in the Western South Plains. However, we will see clear conditions this evening with abundant sunshine expected for the next four days. Temperatures will remain in the low 90’s through Sunday and then we will move into the mid to upper 90’s through the second half of next week. That means it is important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!
Then beginning on Monday evening, we watch for isolated thunderstorms to return to the forecast so keep your umbrellas handy and stay weather aware!