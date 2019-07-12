July 12th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the low 90’s. This will remain the case throughout the weekend with a warming trend expected for first half of next week. This will entail highs moving back into the upper 90’s and triple digits. That means it is important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!

We will stay dry through Monday afternoon, but beginning on Monday evening, we watch for isolated thunderstorms to return to the forecast so keep your umbrellas handy and stay weather aware!

