July 15th, 2019 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- An upper-level high pressure system is going to be parking itself over west Texas for the coming week. That means it will influence what happens here at the surface. We will be looking at plenty of sunshine and dry weather this week. Lubbock will see sunny skies with a high of 95° today. We'll get higher temperatures with warmer air tomorrow. Some locations off the Caprock will see triple digits. Lubbock is going to be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high of 98°.

