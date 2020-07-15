July 15th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Yet again, yesterday broke all kinds of records for some of the hottest temperatures ever! The recorded high of 111 shattered the record of 108 degrees set back in 1933 and was also one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded for Lubbock. THANKFULLY, those scorching hot temperatures will be a thing of the past, as the high pressure responsible for the heat is moving away and breaking down a bit. This will allow a “cool” front to slide through the South Plains today, dropping our temperatures by about 10 degrees…which means we’ll still see highs in the triple digits, but the overall trend for our temperatures over the next week is down. There’s a slight chance at a few afternoon thunderstorms again today, but most of it will stay west of the Lubbock metro and along the State Line. This is where the drought is the worst, though, so we’ll definitely take the rainfall in this part of the region. Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to slowly drop to the mid 90s by this weekend with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions.