July 15th, 2020 Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was another record setting day in Lubbock today. We officially hit a high of 111°, with broke the previous record of 108° set in 1933. We also had a record high low temperature of 86° this morning. This is also day number seven in-a-row of triple digit heat. We're going to see another warm night, with lows only expected to drop into the low 80s for most of us. Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high temperature of 103°. Wind on Wednesday will be at 10-15 mph. Expect another hot one on Thursday with a high of 100°, before we drop highs back into the upper 90s on Friday.

