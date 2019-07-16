July 16th, 2019 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- High pressure is going to stay in control of the weather here in west Texas through the weekend and early next week. That means we will be expecting to see plenty of warm and dry air. High pressure has sinking air, so it is going to be very difficult to see any welcome rain. Any showers, or storms, will stay in central and eastern New Mexico and will be isolated. So we will stay dry here in west Texas. Lubbock is going to see the high temperature reach 99° this afternoon. We are going to get much of the same for tomorrow. Eastern counties will see highs in the triple digits, while Lubbock will make it up to 98° under sunny skies and dry air.

