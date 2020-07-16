July 16th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Thursday! The high pressure ridge that has been keeping us so hot the past week is finally beginning to break down and move out of the region. Highs will still be rather hot today with most areas reaching either side of 100 degrees, but the overall trend in temperatures is downwards over the next few days and through next week. It will still be hot, though, so please make sure we’re still taking the same precautions now as we were when temperatures were in the 110 degree range just a few days ago. We’re looking to stay mostly dry through at least the weekend. By the beginning of next week, we’ll have to watch and wait to see if some monsoonal moisture will activate widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. For now, let’s just enjoy the “cooler” temperatures!