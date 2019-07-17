July 17th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 90’s and triple digits. This will remain the case throughout the remainder of the work week with a mini cooling trend expected over the weekend and into the beginning of next week. This means that it is important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!

Sunshine will remain abundant throughout each day this week, with the possibility of storms during the late evening and early morning hours so keep your umbrellas handy and stay weather aware if you are out during these times! Then we will see a better chance for storms arrive next Tuesday so stay tuned for updates!

