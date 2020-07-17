July 17th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy finally Friday! We are looking at ONE MORE very hot day across the South Plains, with highs topping 100 degrees this afternoon. The good news is that the high pressure that has been dominating our weather and giving us the excruciating heat is breaking down and will be moving away. As a result, by tomorrow, it will still be hot, but we’re looking at highs in the upper 90s across the region with a few showers possible Saturday evening. No reason to cancel any outdoor plans you may have, just be on the lookout for a stray shower or storm. By Sunday, temperatures continue to trend down with highs in the mid 90s and another chance at some isolated afternoon showers and storms. By the beginning of next week, temperatures will be right near our seasonal averages of low 90s with the chance at a few more afternoon showers and storms with the influence of the monsoon. Models have been consistent on keeping most of the activity to the west and along the state line. But this is also where some of the most drought stricken areas are, so we will certainly take every drop we can get here. Have a great weekend!