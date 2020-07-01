July 1st, 2020 Morning Weather

Today: Sunny & windy. High 101.Tonight: Warm & breezy. Low 74.Tomorrow: Scorching heat. High 102.

Phew. Yesterday was downright hot! Many places topped out in the upper 90s and 100s, with areas off of the caprock seeing 105°. If you're already tired of the heat, brace yourself. We're going to do it again today. High temperatures once again will reach the 100s with the Rolling Plains nearing 105°. Lubbock's high temperature of 101° will not be record breaking as our daily record high temperature is 106° from 1957. Sunshine will dominate once again today as winds pick up out of the west at 15-25 mph. Not only will we be concerned about the heat, but we're also keeping a close eye on the fire weather potential.

Most of the South Plains is under an elevated fire weather threat for this afternoon, with the exception of our northwestern counties. This is where we find a critical fire weather threat. Conditions will be prime for wildfires to start, and because of this, a Red Flag Warning will go in effect from 11 AM - 10 PM CDT. Areas that are included in this Red Flag Warning are Swisher, Castro, Parmer, Curry, and Roosevelt counties.

We'll be off to another warm start tomorrow morning as winds will be relatively calm. Another sweltering day is on tap tomorrow as high temperatures all around top out in the triple-digits. Some areas off of the caprock could potentially see 108°. Lubbock's forecast high temperature is at 102° with the record high of 105°. Just like today, we'll be under wall to wall sunshine, just not as windy.

A northwesterly flow aloft will begin to develop on Thursday "cooling" us down back into the mid to upper 90s and bringing back a few spotty showers to the west by the PM. There remains a few more precipitation chances in the forecast past Thursday, but as of now, that is looking to remain very limited.

This holiday weekend looks to be relatively cool compared to today. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. A few more rain chances are possible this weekend, but as of now we're keeping a close eye on it.