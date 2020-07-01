July 1st, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s July 1st, and it sure is feeling like it! Today will be our last very hot day with highs back into the low to mid 100s across the South Plains. With daytime heating and an active dryline draped off the Caprock, we could see a few storms fire up later this afternoon, but they will quickly move off and out of the region, while the vast majority of us remaining dry…for now. By tomorrow, we begin to see a pattern change. Monsoonal moisture from the Pacific will usher in “cooler” temperatures and the chance for daily showers and storms tomorrow through the weekend. We’re not looking at any drought-busting rains, but the chance is there for widely scattered showers and storms. This does include your Fourth of July, so don’t cancel any plans you may have at this time, just be prepared to head inside for a brief shower or two. Good news is that regardless if you get rain or not, we will see temperatures return to near seasonal averages for your extended forecast with highs back in the low to mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.