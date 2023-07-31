LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley breaks down just how hot July 2023 was for Lubbock.

July 2023 was a hot month for most of the United States, and the globe as a whole. But just how hot was it for the city of Lubbock?

Lubbock’s records date back to 1947, which means we have 76 years of official weather data for Lubbock. Out of the past 76 years, we’re able to look at temperatures, precipitation, snow, wind chill, heat index, and many other recorded weather variables.

When we take a look at the month of July 2023, we find that it was the 7th overall hottest month with an average temperature of 84.9°. Our average high temperature was 97.8°, ranking as the 7th hottest average high temperature on record. The average July high temperature in Lubbock is 92.8°. Our average low temperature for July 2023 was 72.0°, ranking as the 5th hottest average low temperature on record. The average July low temperature in Lubbock is 68.3°

When it comes to precipitation, portions of the South Plains saw much more than others. For Lubbock specifically, the city received 1.16″ of rainfall, making it the 28th driest July on record. Since 1947, our average rainfall for the month has been 2.11″ of rainfall. We were nearly 1 inch below average for July 2023.