July 20th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Monday! As we’re heading out the door this morning, pack your umbrella, especially for our folks in our northwestern counties as we are seeing a line of showers and storms making it’s way through. This line is weakening the farther south and east it moves, barely making it to the I-27 corridor. BUT, bringing some much needed rainfall! This afternoon, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and the chance at a few afternoon showers and storms again. These will be non-severe and very isolated in nature, with highs in the mid 90s. Tonight we’ll see any shower or storm that develops die off by around sunset and then partly cloudy skies the rest of the night. We’ll see a repeat of this forecast everyday this week through about Thursday. Not everyone will see rain every single day, and it most won’t eradicate the drought. But we will take every single drop of rain we can get right now. Temperatures will actually be right near our seasonal averages through the week and even into the weekend, so we can say goodbye to the triple digit heat (for now).