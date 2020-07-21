July 21st, 2020 Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- After 11 straight days of triple digit heat, we finally saw a break over the weekend. That break from the high heat will only continue this week, which is wonderful to see! The average high for Tuesday is actually 93°. Expect to see mostly sunny skies, with dry air and a high temperature of 94°. Wind will be at 5-10 mph. We're actually going to see a cooler day on Wednesday, even though it will still be mostly sunny out there. Wind will stay at 5-10 mph. Lubbock can expect to see the high temperature make it to 92°. A stray shower can't be ruled out Wednesday afternoon.

