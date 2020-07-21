July 21st, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are finally setting up in a very common summer weather pattern with an active monsoon and temperatures near seasonable averages. A lot like yesterday, today we will see a few sprinkles on your way into work from some of the leftover showers and storms from last night. By lunch time, we will see mostly sunny skies, and by the afternoon hours we can expect to see a few widely scattered showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain today, but we can pretty much wash, rinse and repeat the forecast over the next few days, which will hopefully give everyone a decent chance at some much needed rain. By the weekend, we will see mostly sunny skies with highs right near our seasonal averages and lows on either side of 70 degrees.