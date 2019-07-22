July 22nd, 2019 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Sunday evening:

Temperatures were a couple of degrees cooler on this Sunday, with middle to upper 90s around. Lubbock topped out at 98° after reaching the triple-digits over the last few days. A cold front is on the way tonight, which will bring us a break from the heat.

Forecast model runs this afternoon and evening are showing isolated storms, mainly across the far northwestern South Plains, the Texas Panhandle and across New Mexico this evening and overnight. There has been a line of storms working southeastward out of northern and northeast New Mexico toward our region. The question is can they make it into the northwestern counties. There is only a slight chance for storms now on Monday, primarily across northwestern, western and southwestern South Plains. Overall, forecast models have backed off on storm chances tonight and on Monday.

Daytime highs and low will drop below average for mid-to-late July thanks to the cold front.

Extended Forecast:Other than the slight chance for storms across the northwestern, western and southwestern South Plains on Monday, the rest of the week and next weekend will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will gradually start to warm back up later in the week.