July 22nd, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Wednesday! If you enjoyed the rain and storms yesterday, you’re in luck! We’ve got almost a repeat in the forecast for today! We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon before more showers and storms begin to develop. Be on the lookout as we’ll see the potential for some storms to bring briefly heavy rainfall, lightning and thunder, and even small hail. But overall, the rain is a welcome sight for most of us! Thursday is looking to be similar to today but with slightly less coverage in the showers and storms and by Friday and into the weekend we’re looking to dry out a bit with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. By the beginning of next week, we could see our next chance of rain in the form of what is currently a tropical wave in the Gulf. Models are in a bit of a disagreement on whether or not it will make it here, so we will be watching it carefully. But more rain next week would certainly be welcome!