July 24th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 80’s. Temperatures will continue to climb throughout the remainder of the work week with highs returning to the low 90’s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the mid-90’s by Sunday. Sunshine will be abundant over the next four days so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!
Rain chances will return as early as Sunday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday morning so keep your umbrellas handy and stay weather aware during this time frame!