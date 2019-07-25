July 25th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the low 90’s. Temperatures will remain in this range through the beginning of next week and then they will climb back into the mid to upper 90’s beginning on Tuesday. Sunshine will remain abundant through Sunday afternoon which means that it is imperative to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!

Then we will see rain chances return as early as Sunday evening and they will continue through early Tuesday morning so keep your umbrellas handy and stay weather aware during this time frame!

