July 26th, 2019 Evening Weather

Today: Partly cloudy & breezy. High 90.Tonight: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower. Low 65.Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. Isolated rain showers. High 91.

The high pressure system over the Four Corners that was giving us mostly clear conditions all week has weakened allowing for more clouds to filter on in this morning. We'll keep the mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s. By tonight a few isolated showers could develop but many of us will remain dry. A spot shower or two is possible tomorrow throughout the day otherwise we'll be under partly cloudy conditions.

By early Monday a weak cold front will push through dropping our high temperatures a few degrees, but the bigger story will be the chance for some showers late Sunday into Monday morning. While it will be the biggest shot for rain this week, it's not going to be widespread. In fact, precipitation chances for Monday are only at 10%.

Once the front fully moves through on Monday, high pressure will once again take control allowing for temperatures to rebound quickly into the mid to upper 90s.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

