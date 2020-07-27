July 27th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Monday! After a beautiful weekend, we are starting this week off mostly clear with seasonable temperatures this morning. But that will be changing as we go through the rest of today. A frontal boundary is sagging south from the north this morning and will continue to slowly move through the region eventually stalling just south of the Lubbock area. If you are north of the boundary, expect highs in the upper 80s with a better chance at some showers and storms later this evening. If you are south of it, you will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s. Good news is, that this boundary looks to sag a little farther to the south for Tuesday and Wednesday, which will allow for more widespread rain chances for both days. Thursday looks to be the driest day of the week with highs in the mid 90s before another frontal boundary sweeps through the region by the end of the week and into the weekend, providing us with another shot at some rain and storms with slightly cooler temperatures.