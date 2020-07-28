July 28th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Pack your umbrella as you’re heading out this morning! We’re watching a few leftover showers this morning, mainly to the north and west of Lubbock. These are fizzling out and will continue to do so the farther southeast the progress. The frontal boundary that stalled over the region yesterday has sagged a little farther to the south overnight. This is good news as we will see more widespread showers and storms later this afternoon and into the evening hours today. The severe weather threat is minimal, but that doesn’t mean that some storms that ignite later can’t pack a punch. Be on the lookout for some of the stronger storms to bring heavy rains, lightning and thunder, a gusty winds. Everything that forms will gradually dissipate overnight, a lot like last night. For Wednesday and Thursday, we’re looking at a couple of hot afternoons with highs in the upper 90s. But by Thursday evening, we will begin to see the effects of our next storm system that will bring increased rain chances and cooler temperatures for Friday and into the weekend.