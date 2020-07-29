July 29th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Wednesday! The round of showers and storms last night has moved away after bringing some much needed rain to the Lubbock metro! As you’re heading out the door this morning, make sure you keep that umbrella handy because although today will be a bit sunnier and hotter, there’s another chance at a few afternoon showers and storms. Tonight, the showers and storms that develop will fizzle out by around midnight, then we’ll see mostly clear skies heading into tomorrow morning. For Thursday, another hot day is in store, but so is the chance for more afternoon showers and storms, all of which should be of the isolated afternoon thunderstorm variety. By Friday, a cold front will be making its way through the region, dropping temperatures to the upper 80s with more widespread rain chances. A few lingering showers will be possible Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend is looking to be picture perfect with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. By the beginning of next week, we will be watching the next storm system which could bring our next chance of rain and keep temperatures in the upper 80s.