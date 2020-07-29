July 29th, 2020 Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was another seasonal day across most of west Texas on Tuesday. The northern counties got to enjoy readings in the low and mid 80s for most of the afternoon. Looking ahead to Wednesday, we will see low temperatures back in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies in the morning. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and dry. There will be much more dry air across our region on Wednesday, so don't expect to see rain. The air will be much warmer, as Lubbock will get to 97°. Sunny skies will dominate the west Texas sky on Thursday. The wind is going to be at 10-15 mph. There will be a few more showers/storms in the area at 10%, generally to the northwest of Lubbock. The high temperature will reach 96°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!