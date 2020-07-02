July 2nd, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Thursday! We can finally say goodbye to the triple digit heat (for now) as we’ve had a pattern shift that will drop our temperatures to near seasonal averages for at least the next week. Showers and thunderstorms are also in your forecast today, with some very beneficial rains expected with some of the heavier downpours. Severe weather threat looks to be minimal, however, some of the stronger storms could bring gusty winds and frequent lightning. Heading into the Fourth of July weekend, we look to keep the small chance at a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms through about Sunday. You do not need to cancel any outdoor plans, just have a place to retreat to if you get caught under one of the isolated showers or storms. Rainfall amounts between now and Sunday look to be on the range of 0.01 to about 0.15 inches of rain. By next week, models are in a bit of a disagreement on the location of a high pressure. Depending on where it parks itself, we could see either dry and hot weather, or the continued chances at daily afternoon showers and storms. Something we will be watching for sure as we all could use more rainfall!