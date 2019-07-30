July 30th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the mid-90’s. Temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 90’s and triple digits tomorrow through Friday. Sunshine will remain abundant which means that it is imperative to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!

Then we will see rain chances return as early as Sunday night continuing into Monday so keep your umbrellas handy and stay weather aware during this time frame!