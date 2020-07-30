July 30th, 2020 Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Things were not as active across the region on Wednesday in terms of showers and thunderstorms. Lubbock picked up a quick half inch on Tuesday night, which was great! Looking ahead to Thursday, the morning will be on the muggy side, with lows in the low 70s for most of us. The afternoon will see sunny skies. An isolated shower, or storm, can't be ruled out. The best locations for a storm will be along the state line. Otherwise, Lubbock will reach a high temperature of 98°. We're going to watch a summer time cool front come through by Friday morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s. The afternoon will see mostly sunny skies with 10-15 mph wind and a high temperature of 87°. An isolated shower, or storm, can't be ruled out southwest of Lubbock and along/mainly west of the state line.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!