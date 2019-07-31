July 31st, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 90’s. Temperatures will remain in the upper 90’s and triple digits through Friday and sunshine will remain abundant which means that it is imperative to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!

We will see some brief rain chances return on Saturday and then expect some more substantial rain Sunday through Tuesday so keep your umbrellas handy and stay weather aware during these time frames! Thankfully, this will moderate our temperatures with highs dropping back into the upper 80’s on Sunday.

