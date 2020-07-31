July 31st, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy finally Friday! Last night’s storms were a result of a cold front that has now made its way through most of the region. There’s a few leftover showers down to the south and west of Lubbock, but those should all be out of the way by around sunrise. Today is looking to be a fantastic Friday with partly cloudy skies this afternoon and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Tonight is looking just as nice, so get out and enjoy it because more rain is in the forecast this weekend. Seasonable temperatures look to stay with us through at least the middle part of next week. But as soon as tomorrow, we could see a few more showers and storms in the afternoon, all of which should be non-severe. By Sunday, another reinforcing shot of cooler air is on the way with a cold front that will also bring our next chance of rain through about Tuesday. High pressure builds in by the end of next week with highs back into the upper 90s.