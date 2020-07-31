July 31st, 2020 Morning Weather

Heat stroke is a condition that results from when our bodies' temperature rises to above 104 degrees. This is more common in the summer months as more people are outdoors not taking adequate precautions to keep their bodies from overheating.

Jenn Daniel, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service Lubbock explains. "For adults, we want to make sure on these hot days you are drinking lots of water, take frequent breaks, if you have to be outside try to get in doors into the air conditioning, or at least be under some shade. But take those frequent breaks and listen to your body. Once your body starts sweating really badly, if you start getting headaches, you’re feeling nauseous, your body is saying “I have had enough. I need to take a break”.