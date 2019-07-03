July 3rd, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been an beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting back in the low 90’s. Throughout this afternoon and this evening, we are watching for more showers and thunderstorms to impact the region. No severe weather is expected at this time, but we will see the possibility for some gusty winds, small hail and localized heavy rainfall.

The Fourth of July holiday will look very similar to today with temperatures in the low to mid-90’s, abundant sunshine and evening storms. They will be less widespread tomorrow night, but if you plan to go watch the fireworks display, it is very important to make sure to also be watching out for stormy weather headed our way. Remember, if thunder roars, go indoors. Also don’t forget to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! The remainder of the holiday weekend will remain sunny and hot with a few storm chances still in the mix.

