July 3rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Friday to you all! It’s another hot one for many of us across the South Plains, but hopefully you’re out there enjoying the holiday weekend a little early. We are watching a few showers and storms in our New Mexico counties that could briefly move into Texas before fizzling out later tonight. Once the sun goes down, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with lows on either side of 70 degrees. For our Independence Day, we’ll see temperatures soar into the middle and upper 90s again, but with more isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. No need to cancel any of your outdoor plans, just keep an eye to the sky and prepare to move indoors briefly for a passing shower or two. Tomorrow night looks to be a great night to watch the fireworks go off at Buffalo Springs Lake, with temperatures in the upper 80s around sundown. Our best chance of rain looks to be on Sunday, when a front will push through and be the focus for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could turn severe with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threats. By the beginning of next week, we look to heat up and dry out with highs in the upper 90s and mostly sunny skies.