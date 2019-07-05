July 5th, 2019 Evening Weather

Today: Sunny and hot. An isolated storm west. High 96. Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Low 70.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & hot. PM isolated showers. High 94.

Sunshine will dominate throughout the daytime hours with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s. A slight chance for an isolated shower or storm is possible in eastern New Mexico but looks to diminish as it hits more drier air in West Texas. Some of these storms that develop during the late afternoon and early evening hours could be strong to severe as there is a marginal risk for severe weather.

The better chance for rain comes this weekend as there is about a 10% chance all weekend. While it's not going to be widespread rain, there is still that chance to see some activity.

Rain chances diminish for next week as temperatures slowly rise into the upper 90s and possible even the triple-digits by mid week.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

