July 5th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day start to the day with temperatures expected to move back into the low to mid-90’s. That means that it is still imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! We are watching for storm chances to return this evening with our Western counties sitting under the Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated flooding are all possible threats. Then over the weekend temperatures will cool slightly with more storm chances expected so make sure to stay weather aware!