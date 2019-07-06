July 6th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Saturday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day start to the day with temperatures expected to move back into the low to mid-90’s. That means that it is still imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!

We are watching for storm chances to return this evening with the majority of the region sitting under the Marginal Risk Category for strong to severe storms. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated flooding are all possible threats. We will see similar conditions tomorrow and Monday so make sure to keep an umbrella handy and stay weather aware! Then on Tuesday and Wednesday the sunshine will return and temperatures will jump back in the upper 90’s and triple digits!