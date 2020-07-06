July 6th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Monday! We’re watching a few lingering showers and storms from last night that have brought some much needed rain across the region. This round of showers and storms will continue to diminish as we go through the rest of the morning hours. However, as we head into the afternoon and evening, daytime heating will help to spark a few more showers and storms, although not as widespread as last night. By tonight, most of the activity will die down and we’ll see partly cloudy skies with warm and muggy conditions. For Tuesday, we begin to dry out and warm up with partly cloudy skies and highs back to near seasonal averages with highs in the low 90s. But then by Wednesday, high pressure will build into the South Plains and we’ll see temperatures soar into the upper 90s and triple digits with little to no mention of rain fall through at least the end of next weekend.