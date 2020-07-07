July 7th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Looking at our forecast for today, we’ll be seeing the beginning of a pattern change towards a very hot and dry stretch of weather. Highs today will be right around seasonal averages which is in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. For tonight, temperatures will be rather mild with lows dipping into the low 70s with humid conditions as well. Tomorrow is when the heat begins to build in, and it could be quite dangerous. Highs will be in the upper 90s across the South Plains tomorrow with lows in the mid 70s. Then by Thursday, we begin to see our first day of triple digit heat, with 100s staying in the forecast for at least the following 5 to 7 days thereafter. This prolonged period of extreme heat and dry weather will unfortunately worsen our drought conditions. However, equally as important is that we will need to make sure we are taking care of ourselves and each other, this means: wearing light colored clothing outdoors, applying sunscreen generously, staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks, making sure our pets are indoors or have somewhere cool to retreat to outside, checking on our elderly and making sure they have adequate cooling, and of course NEVER leaving a child, pet or anyone in a parked car. High pressure looks to remain in control of our weather for at least the next week with little to no chance of rain and highs in the 100s.