July 9th, 2020 Morning Weather

Today: Dangerous heat. PM isolated storms. High 104.Tonight: Warm. Low 75.Tomorrow: Sunny & warm. High 104.

A scorching week of heat is on tap. Yesterday we officially hit 100° at Lubbock International Airport, along with many places along the South Plains. We're going to get even hotter today with high temperatures ranging from 104° to 107° off of the caprock. Due to this sizzling heat, a Heat Advisory will go into effect at 12 PM CDT until 9 PM CDT. Lubbock's forecast high temperature of 104° will not be record breaking as our record is 107° from 2009. Sunshine dominates throughout much of the day with winds picking up out of the SSW at 15-20 mph.

We have one more shot for rain this afternoon before dry air begins to take shape. A line of showers and storms will begin to develop after 2 PM this afternoon to the west of the I-27 corridor and slowly push east. Most of our northern counties today will remain dry as this activity will be kept to the central South Plains and south. Lubbock could certainly see a storm by this evening, so have indoor dinner plans just in case. We could get some gusty winds from these storms, but we aren't expecting severe weather this evening. Storms will begin to exit the region just before midnight.

After today, we feature sunshine and an unfortunately rain-free forecast. Sunshine will dominate and the triple-digits stick around. Tomorrow will be another day of 104° high temperatures. We get even hotter this weekend where we'll be at 106° on Saturday and 105° on Sunday. Monday-Wednesday we are watching for near record heat.