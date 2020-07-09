July 9th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Thursday to you all! Temperatures are going to continue to rise today, as high pressure continues to build over our area today. Dangerous heat will be in the forecast now through at least the end of next week with daily highs reaching the mid 100s across the South Plains. This afternoon, there is another slight chance at a spotty shower or storm with the daytime heating. However, the vast majority of us will remain dry, but the small rain chance is definitely worth mentioning as we don’t have much in the forecast. Continue to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if your job requires you to be outside and hold off on walking your pet until at least when the sun goes down as the pavements will be scorching hot which can burn their paws.