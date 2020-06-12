June 12th, 2020 6PM Weather

Good evening and happy finally Friday to you all! We have a very stable and calm weather pattern in place across the South Plains, so today has been very similar to the last few days with lots of sunshine and hot and dry conditions. For tonight, another comfortable night is in store with lows in the 60s under mostly clear skies. For tomorrow, get out and ENJOY the beautiful weather! While it will be on the toasty side (highs in the low 90s), we’ll be right near our seasonal averages for this time of year with wall to wall sunshine. With high pressure in control over the next week, we will not see much fluctuations in temperatures and conditions. Drought conditions are worsening unfortunately, and with no rain in the forecast for the next seven days, we could see it amplify across the region.