June 12th, 2020 6PM Weather

Today: Windy. High 92.Tonight: Clear with a light breeze. Low 62.Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. A spot shower west. High 93.

A ridge of high pressure is beginning to build across the region allowing for hot and dry conditions across West Texas. With the lack of precipitation over the next several days our main focus will be on the drought, summer-like air, and wind.

Over the next seven days, high temperatures will hold strong in the low to mid 90s, exactly where we should be for this time of year. Thankfully, no triple-digits are in the 7-day forecast, but with sunshine dominating it will feel a bit hot.

Winds over the next several days will be on the breezy side at about 10-20 mph, but today will be the "windiest" day of all with sustained southerly winds at 15-25 mph. Today won't be as gusty or dusty as Tuesday but it still will be relatively windy.