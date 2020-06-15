June 14th, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Sunday to you all! It’s been another beautiful and hot late spring day for us across the South Plains. For tonight, we will see another beautiful and comfortable night with mostly clear skies and lows in the 60s. To start our work week, we look to see a lot of the same, highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies. The high pressure that has been controlling our weather for the past week or so now looks to possibly break down a little bit by around Tuesday. If this weakens enough, a few hit and miss showers look to enter the picture for Wednesday and Thursday. With drought conditions worsening, we will take any drop of rain we can get, however, this doesn’t look to be a widespread rain event, most locales look to remain dry for the week ahead. By next weekend, the next chance of rain looks to enter the region by way of a Canadian cold front. With this possibility being about a week away, we will be watching it carefully to see if it actually makes it all the way through our region.