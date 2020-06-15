June 15th, 2020 6PM Weather

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 90.Tonight: A few clouds. Low 66.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. A spot shower possible. High 87.

This week is expected to be a little more active than last week as a few rain chances are in the forecast although that won't be the case for today. Today remains dry with mostly sunny conditions. High temperatures will climb to near average in the low to mid 90s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of a few spotty showers tomorrow afternoon.

Despite a few showers tomorrow, much of the day will remain dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday's high temperatures return to average but we'll also keep a close eye on a few rain chances at 20%. Most of this activity will be Wednesday PM and early Thursday morning. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but no severe weather is expected.

Isolated rain chances continue into Thursday PM through early Friday AM with this trend potentially continuing into the weekend. Overall, high temperatures hold steady in the upper 80s and lower 90s the next several days with the warmest day on Saturday at 96°.