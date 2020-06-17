June 17th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Wednesday to you all! We’re starting off the day noticeably more humid out there, that’s because of a south wind that is transporting more moisture into the area. For today, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with the chance for a few showers and storms by this afternoon. While the chance for some storms to produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds, most of the activity for today should be below severe limits. However, keep in mind, when thunder roars, head indoors! By this evening, we will see showers and storms ending from west to east with partly cloudy skies after midnight. For tomorrow, almost the exact same setup is in place for more afternoon showers and storms, all of which again look to be below severe limits. By Friday, the chance is there again for more afternoon showers and storms, however, these are looking like they could pack more of a punch. The Storm Prediction Center does have a majority of the South Plains under a Marginal Risk for severe storms on Friday. We will be watching this carefully and update you with all of the latest models as we get a little closer. By this weekend, high pressure builds back into the region setting us up for a mostly sunny and dry start for the first day of Summer on Saturday and Father’s Day on Sunday!