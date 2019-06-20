June 19th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with temperatures moving back into the mid-90’s this afternoon.

We will watch for a few pop up thunderstorms this afternoon and early evening but they will be very isolated. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Central and Eastern South Plains under the Marginal risk category so storms will be strong but not necessarily severe.

Temperatures will return to the upper 90’s and triple digits starting tomorrow and we will see ample sunshine throughout the remainder of the week so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!

Storms return Friday night so make sure to keep an umbrella handy and stay weather aware!