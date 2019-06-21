June 21st, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with temperatures moving back into the upper 90’s and triple digits this afternoon.
Late this afternoon through early this evening we will see another chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Eastern South Plains under the Marginal risk category with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding as the biggest threats. There will be a repeat of this event tomorrow as well.
However, we will still see ample sunshine over the weekend so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!