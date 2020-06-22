June 22nd, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning everyone and happy Monday to you all! We’re starting the day a bit on the windy side. We had a cold front push through in the overnight hours which has kicked up the winds out of the east for those where the cold front has made its way through. As we go throughout the day, we’ll continue to see this front march through the rest of the South Plains without much fanfare yet. By this evening, the chance for storms goes up, some of which could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has a majority of the central, north and eastern South Plains under a Slight Risk for severe storms this evening. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. The timing for the storms looks to be in the early evening and into the overnight hours. All the storms should exit the region by around midnight and we’ll see partly cloudy skies thereafter. For Tuesday, we’ll see temperatures in the mid 80s with the chance for more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. As of this morning, these storms tomorrow look to be non-severe, but we will be monitoring the forecast very closely. A few showers are still possible for the region on Wednesday, most of which look to be non-severe again, so hopefully we just get some very beneficial rain with this round! By the end of the work week, temperatures warm back to near seasonal averages with mostly sunny skies. Our next chance of rain looks to enter the forecast by the weekend. However, models are inconsistent with the timing, so we will be watching this as it gets a little closer.