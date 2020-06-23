June 23rd, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Tuesday everyone! Last night’s storms packed quite a punch, bringing strong winds, frequent lightning and some very beneficial rains! As we look at today, we’ll see a few lingering showers throughout the morning hours with some afternoon clearing skies. Highs will be below average with most of us topping out in the mid 80s. By tonight, we’ll see the chance at another round of showers and storms, some of which could be severe. However, today’s threat has shifted mostly to the west, but the main hazards will be strong winds and large hail. For Wednesday, a few lingering morning showers are possible before yet another round of garden variety showers and storms in the afternoon. By the end of the week, we look to see some clearing skies and a bit of a break from the rain before our next chance at showers and storms enters the forecast for the weekend. By the beginning of next week, we look to begin to clear out as high pressure will build into the area with sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper 90s.