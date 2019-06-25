June 24th, 2019 Evening Weather

Today will feature mostly sunny conditions throughout much of the day today. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s across much of the South Plains with a few warmer spots in the southern South Plains. We'll start off the day dry, though things will change heading into the afternoon and evening hours. A few isolated showers and storms look to pop up late afternoon and early evening bringing some heavy downpours, hail, and some gusty winds. The tornado threat remains low here in the Hub City, though to the south and east lies a greater risk. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the South Plains under a marginal risk for severe weather today, with the south and east into a slight risk for severe weather. Anything that develops this evening will diminish overnight leaving behind a few clouds.

Tomorrow will be much of a repeat as today with the potential for showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening hours, though as of now we are only in a marginal risk for severe weather. High temperatures tomorrow will reach the mid 90s to upper 90s in some places. By midweek things look to calm down in terms of severe weather, although, the rain chances are very minimal to near nothing. High temperatures the rest of the week look to hover in the low to mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

Facebook: Meteorologist Kellianne KlassTwitter: @KellianneWX