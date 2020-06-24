June 24th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Wednesday! After several days of strong storms and rain we are beginning to see a drying pattern shaping up. For today, we’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout the region, although it’ll be rather humid with southeast winds pumping in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. A few strong storms might sideswipe our far western New Mexico counties later tonight, but most of the region will remain dry with a pleasant night in store. For tomorrow, we begin to see temperatures warming up and conditions drying out with highs in the mid 90s throughout the South Plains. Another hot day is in store for Friday, although we may see a few showers late in the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, any precipitation will have moved out of the area with most sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday and highs in the 90s. The beginning of next week is looking like a hot one with high pressure taking control and highs in the upper 90s. We’ll be watching the next storm system to move through by the middle part of next week with the possibility of bringing our next chances of rain.