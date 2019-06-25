June 25th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting in the low to mid-90’s. Tonight we are watching for another chance of strong to severe storms to move across the region that will continue through early tomorrow morning. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and flooding will be the biggest risks so make sure to stay weather aware.

Otherwise, throughout the next seven days, we are expecting average temperatures in the low 90’s and abundant sunshine. That means that it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!