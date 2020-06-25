June 25th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Thursday to you all! We’re beginning to enter a bit of a drying period for us here across the South Plains. Looking at our forecast for today, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures right near seasonal averages which is in the low 90s. For tonight, another pleasant night is in store with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s. On Friday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies again, although, we may see a few overnight showers that could linger into the morning hours of Saturday. However, most of the region will remain dry and any rain that does fall will be very light. The weekend is shaping up to be beautiful (although a little on the warm side) with highs beginning to creep up a few degrees from our season averages, so perfect pool or golf weather, just make sure to enjoy responsibly and practice social distancing measures! By the beginning of next week, the heat will be on with highs flirting with the triple digits and mostly sunny skies. Our next big chance of rain looks to enter the forecast around the end of next week, which is something we will be watching closely.