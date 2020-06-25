June 25th, 2020 Morning Weather

Today: Sun & clouds. PM isolated showers NW. High 93.Tonight: Clear & mild. Low 68.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. PM isolated showers. High 94.

A pretty quiet forecast is set. Temperatures today return to neat average in the mid 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Much of the next seven days will remain dry, with the exception of a few isolated showers.

Partly cloudy conditions will take shape this afternoon. While many places will remain dry, a few isolated showers and storms are possible to the NW this evening beginning after 6 PM. Despite the potential for a few rumbles of thunder, no severe weather is expected. Just like today, tomorrow afternoon will remain dry with the exception of the evening hours to the N&W. A few isolated showers and potentially strong storms are possible tomorrow PM. As of now, a marginal risk is in place just in Curry and Roosevelt counties.

A few more rain chances are possible, but most of this potential comes overnight Saturday & early Sunday morning, and overnight Sunday & early Monday morning. Much of this activity will be very isolated in nature.

By this weekend, a ridge of high pressure begins to build across the region giving us a southwesterly flow aloft. This southwesterly flow will lead to warmer air and drier conditions in the upper layers of our atmosphere which translates to hot air at the surface with near zero precipitation.