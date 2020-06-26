June 26th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Friday! We’re beginning to enter a hot and dry period of weather as we head into this last week of June. For today, we will see partly cloudy skies across much of the South Plains with highs reaching the low and middle 90s. There’s a small chance at a few hit and miss showers for our New Mexico counties late tonight that could make it to the state line before fizzling out. Besides the few showers, most of the region will remain dry tonight with mostly clear skies and lows on either side of 70 degrees. For Saturday, we could see slightly more widely spread showers and storms, any of which do form (at this time) look to be non-severe. However, some of them could bring brief heavy downpours and gusty winds. So plan accordingly if you plan to spend any amount of time outside or at the pool tomorrow. For Sunday, we’re looking a lot drier and hotter as high pressure gains control of our weather. Highs will be flirting with the triple digits for the beginning of next week with no big chances of rain. It won’t be until around this time next week where an upper level low could swing through and bring our next chance of rain. But, it is still too far out to be certain so we will be watching it very carefully as we could all definitely use the rain!