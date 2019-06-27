June 27th, 2019 Evening Weather

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

It's been a pretty busy spring and beginning of summer with severe weather non-stop, but things look like they may be coming to an end. We're going to begin to get into a summer-like pattern as high pressure develops. A weak ridge is beginning to develop over new mexico. While mountain showers are likely in new mexico nearly every day, things won't be the same here in west texas. We're going to get a long stretch of dry and sunny conditions before that ridge slowly gets consumed by a larger ridge this weekend. This means that our weekend will be slightly warmer than the rest of the week. Things though look to change by next week and cooler air surges on in dropping our temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Along with the cooler weather, we'll be watching the potential for a few isolated showers to develop.

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 92.Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 68.Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High 93.

-Meteorologist Kellianne Klass

