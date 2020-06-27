June 27th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday to you all! It’s been yet another hot and dry day for most of us across the South Plains, however, we will be watching the chance for a few storms to ignite along the state line and march to the east before dying out along the I-27 corridor. For tonight, another warm and windy night is in store with lows dipping to either side of 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. On Sunday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies but that won’t stop highs from peaking into the mid to upper 90s. The chance is there again on Sunday night for a few storms off to the west, however, they’ll be quick to die out as they move into an unfavorable environment farther to the east. Be sure to keep your eyes on the skies tomorrow and remember to head indoors if you hear thunder. By Monday through Wednesday, high pressure will build into the region giving us a very hot start to the week with most highs reaching the upper 90s and low 100s. A dry front will move through around midweek next week which should drop our temperatures back to near seasonal averages for the end of next week. Unfortunately, no big, drought busting rains are in the forecast.