June 28th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting in the low to mid-90’s. Throughout the next four days we are expecting temperatures to stay about the same sitting in the low to mid-90’s with abundant sunshine every day. That means that it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! 

Then beginning on Tuesday, we will see a brief cool down with temperatures dipping into the 80’s and a few rain chances returning on Tuesday and Wednesday night. 

