June 29th, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Monday! Some of us were lucky over the weekend to have received a few showers and storms, as we look to today though, we will be entering a bit of a dry and hot weather pattern. For today, highs will soar into the low 100s across the region with mostly sunny skies. We won’t cool off much tonight with lows only expected to reach the low to mid 70s before we turn around and head straight towards another day of 100 degree heat. We’ll see highs in the 100s through Wednesday, which is when we could see the chance for a few showers to enter the forecast. At this time, the chance is very low, so it will be something we will watch and hopefully we can get some rain back into our forecast! Regardless if we see any rain, by the end of the week, temperatures do look to subside back to near seasonal averages in the low to mid 90s.