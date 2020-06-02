June 2nd, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: Sun & clouds. PM isolated showers. High 87.Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 67.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. PM isolated storms. High 92.

A few rain chances are in the forecast over the next three days before we start to dry out and heat up. High temperatures today will return to near average in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few clouds will break by this afternoon leading to a mix of sun and clouds. Much of the day will remain dry, although we can't rule out a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder this evening.

More rain is on the way tomorrow an Thursday, but it will remain isolated in nature. While we have the chance to see some storms, no severe weather is expected. Unfortunately, after Thursday our precipitation will be next to nothing. A strong ridge of high pressure will begin to build allowing for dry and hot air. High temperatures by Thursday and Friday are expected to reach the upper 90s and triple-digits, potentially lasting through next week.

We're also keeping an eye on the tropics with what is now Tropical Depression Three off of the Yucatan Peninsula. This tropical system will take a northerly track this weekend and intensifying into a tropical storm. This could bring some rainfall to the northern Gulf Coast by next week. Rain chances for us from this storm remain limited.